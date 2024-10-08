Rashee Rice Injury: Facing four-month recovery

Rice is expected to require four months to make a full recovery from the season-ending surgery he underwent Tuesday to repair the LCL in his right knee, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Rice also had his hamstring tendon repaired as part of the surgery, but no damage to his MCL, ACL or meniscus in his right knee was detected before he went under the knife. The lack of additional structural damage to Rice's knee should allow him to make a full recovery in advance of the Chiefs' offseason program in the spring, barring any setbacks during the rehab process. While Rice thus appears set to enter the 2025 season 100 percent healthy, he could still be at risk of a suspension due to the criminal charges he's facing for his involvement in a hit-and-run car crash in Dallas that occurred last March. With a 24-288-2 receiving line on 29 targets through the Chiefs' first three games, Rice had emerged as the team's clear top option in the passing game in his sophomore campaign before suffering the season-ending knee injury early in a Week 4 win over the Chargers.