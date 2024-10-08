Rashee Rice Injury: Gets season-ending surgery

Rice is expected to miss the remainder of the season after he underwent successful surgery Tuesday to address an LCL injury to his right knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz adds that Rice also had his hamstring tendon repaired as part of the surgery, but on a fortunate note, the wide receiver didn't have any damage to ACL, MCL or meniscus. While Rice will miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign as a result of the surgery, the lack of additional structural damage to his knee bodes well for the 24-year-old wideout's chances of being ready to go for the start of the 2025 season, if not training camp or the Chiefs' offseason program. Even if he's back to full health for 2025, however, Rice could still have to serve a suspension due to the criminal charges he's facing for his involvement in a hit-and-run car crash in Dallas that occurred last March.