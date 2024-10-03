Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Rashee Rice headshot

Rashee Rice Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 3, 2024 at 2:28pm

The Chiefs placed Rice (knee) on injured reserve Thursday.

Rice is slated to undergo testing on his right knee next week, after which the Chiefs will have a better idea regarding the severity of the injury he suffered in this past Sunday's win over the Chargers. At the very least, Rice's move to IR ensures that the wideout will miss at least the team's next four games. In Rice's absence, tight end Travis Kelce could take on a heightened role in the passing attack on short and intermediate routes, while wideouts Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore are all candidates to see their involvement on offense expand.

Rashee Rice
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News