Rashee Rice Injury: Lands on IR

The Chiefs placed Rice (knee) on injured reserve Thursday.

Rice is slated to undergo testing on his right knee next week, after which the Chiefs will have a better idea regarding the severity of the injury he suffered in this past Sunday's win over the Chargers. At the very least, Rice's move to IR ensures that the wideout will miss at least the team's next four games. In Rice's absence, tight end Travis Kelce could take on a heightened role in the passing attack on short and intermediate routes, while wideouts Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore are all candidates to see their involvement on offense expand.