Rashid Shaheed Injury: Logs limited practice Thursday

Shaheed (hip) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Shaheed made a brief appearance at the media-access portion of Thursday's session, but it was enough for him to go down as limited after opening Week 6 prep with a DNP. He told Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football on Thursday that his hip injury is "minor," and he expects to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers. Nonetheless, Shaheed may enter the weekend with a game designation, something that will be revealed, one way or another, on Friday's practice report.