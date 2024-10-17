Rashid Shaheed Injury: Out for season

Shaheed underwent a full repair of his meniscus Thursday and will miss the rest of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Saints placed Shaheed on injured reserve Thursday afternoon, ruling him out for at least four games. But not long after, Schefter reported that Shaheed's recovery timeline will be 4-to-6 months. Shaheed thus will turn his focus to getting healthy for the 2025 campaign. With Chris Olave (concussion) out Thursday against the Broncos, New Orleans' receiving corps will be composed of Mason Tipton, Bub Means, Cedrick Wilson, Equanimeous St. Brown and Jermaine Jackson.