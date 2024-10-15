Rashid Shaheed Injury: Remains absent from practice

Shaheed (knee) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

With Shaheed set to go down as a non-participant on both of the Saints' first two Week 7 injury report, he'll likely need to log some activity at Wednesday's practice to have a chance at playing Thursday against the Broncos. The Saints could have a depleted receiving corps versus Denver, as top wideout Chris Olave (concussion) didn't practice Tuesday either and appears unlikely to be available Thursday.