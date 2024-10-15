Fantasy Football
Rashid Shaheed headshot

Rashid Shaheed Injury: Remains absent from practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 15, 2024

Shaheed (knee) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

With Shaheed set to go down as a non-participant on both of the Saints' first two Week 7 injury report, he'll likely need to log some activity at Wednesday's practice to have a chance at playing Thursday against the Broncos. The Saints could have a depleted receiving corps versus Denver, as top wideout Chris Olave (concussion) didn't practice Tuesday either and appears unlikely to be available Thursday.

Rashid Shaheed
New Orleans Saints
