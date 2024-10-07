Rashid Shaheed News: Leading receiver in loss

Shaheed had four receptions (nine targets) for 86 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 26-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Shaheed made his mark on Monday Night Football when he dove to make an incredible catch for a touchdown on a 43-yard bomb from the arm of Derek Carr (oblique). The 25-year-old Shaheed has sandwiched a Week 3 dud with a pair of strong fantasy performances through five games this season. Assuming his starting quarterback is healthy, Shaheed makes for a fine fantasy play against Tampa Bay on Sunday.