Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 3:20pm

Bateman didn't practice Friday due to a knee injury.

Bateman wasn't listed on the Ravens' injury report Thursday, so his addition to it one day later is notable. Added context regarding the wideout's status will arrive Saturday via his participation level as well as his game status for Monday night's game against the Chargers. If, however, Bateman is limited or out versus Los Angeles, Diontae Johnson, Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace would be candidates to log more Week 12 WR snaps for Baltimore alongside Zay Flowers.

Rashod Bateman
Baltimore Ravens
