Rashod Bateman Injury: Practicing after bye

Bateman (knee) is participating in practice Monday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Bateman was forced out of Baltimore's loss to the Eagles in Week 13 due to what head coach John Harbaugh described as knee soreness, so it's encouraging to see him back on the practice field. The Ravens' bye week was well-timed for Bateman, who will continue to work at ramping up his health, with the target of retaking the field Sunday versus the Giants. Wednesday's first official practice report of the week will reveal whether Bateman is practicing in full or being capped as a limited participant.