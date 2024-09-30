Rashod Bateman News: Records one target in win

Bateman caught his lone target for a 23-yard gain in Sunday's win over the Bills.

Bateman nearly scored a touchdown for a second straight week, but he was held by a Buffalo defensive back in the end zone and was unable to come down with the catch. The 2021 first-round pick has played 62 and 65 percent of the snaps in recent weeks after playing more than 80 percent of the snaps in the first two games of the season. Baltimore has started to lean on the ground game and deploy more multi-tight end sets, and fullback Patrick Ricard also has been playing more snaps of late. For the Baltimore pass catchers, the run/pass splits and personnel groupings diminish the opportunities they are likely to see each week. Baltimore has thrown fewer than 20 passes in back-to-back weeks while riding Derrick Henry and the ground game. The Ravens head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 5.