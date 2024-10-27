Rashod Bateman News: Ugly showing in loss

Bateman recorded one reception on five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Browns.

Bateman tied for second on the team in targets with Mark Andrews and Nelson Agholor, but it was a performance to forget. He struggled to get on the same page with Lamar Jackson throughout the game, which was illustrated by a drop on a deep target early in the fourth quarter that would have significantly improved his stat line. While it was an ugly showing for Bateman, he does have at least four targets in all but one game this season.