Ray-Ray McCloud News: Secondary role in double-digit win

McCloud caught three of four targets for 30 yards and rushed once for three yards during Sunday's 38-20 win over the Panthers.

After a season-best performance in Week 5, McCloud's role slightly shrunk as Atlanta leaned on the run game versus Carolina. He played 82 percent of the team's offensive snaps, marking the first time since Week 1 that McCloud didn't play at least 95 percent. The veteran slot receiver remains a key part of the Falcons' new-look offense, but his production has been lackluster, recording 24 catches for 259 yards and zero TDs through six games.