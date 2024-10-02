Rhamondre Stevenson News: Fumbling a concern

Coach Jerod Mayo noted ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins that having Antonio Gibson start over Stevenson is "under consideration" due to Stevenson's fumbling issues, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Through the Patriots' first four games this season, Stevenson has logged 65 carries to Gibson's 29, but in that span Stevenson has fumbled four times. With that in mind, it's possible that Stevenson's recent ball-security issues could impact his workload to a degree in Week 5, though even in such a scenario we would still expect him to remain part of the game plan versus Miami .