Robert Woods Injury: Questionable while Dell's cleared

Woods (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after being limited in practice Friday.

Woods didn't practice Thursday, so it was encouraging that he managed to return to the practice field Friday, even in a limited capacity. Even if Woods suits up Sunday, he isn't expected to play a significant role, as Tank Dell (chest) has been cleared to return after a one-game absence, and there haven't been many targets left over in Houston's wide receiver room behind Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Dell.