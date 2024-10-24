Robert Woods Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Woods (foot) was listed as a limited participant on the Texans' injury report Thursday.

Woods was able to play through a foot injury during the Texans' Week 5 win over the Bills, but the veteran wideout has been sidelined for Houston's last two games. His ability to practice Thursday indicates that Woods is making progress through the issue, and if he's able to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday, he'll give himself a shot at suiting up for Sunday's AFC South clash against the Colts. Woods' return would give the Texans some additional depth at wide receiver while Nico Collins (hamstring) resides on injured reserve.