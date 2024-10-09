Robert Woods Injury: Starts week with DNP

Woods (foot) didn't participate in practice Wednesday.

Woods also missed some practice time due to a foot injury leading up to the Week 5 win over the Bills, but he managed to play through it, though the veteran wide receiver didn't draw a target. Based on how the Texans deployed their wide receivers after Nico Collins (hamstring) exited against Buffalo, Xavier Hutchinson would likely join Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell in three-receiver sets Sunday against the Patriots while Woods is limited to a depth role if he plays.