Robert Woods News: Active for Sunday's game

Woods (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Woods didn't practice Thursday, but after returning to a limited session field Friday, he approached the contest listed as questionable. Now that his active status has been confirmed, Woods -- who has caught three of five targets in four games to date for 28 yards -- is slated to return to a complementary role in Houston's offense, with Tank Dell (chest) back in action after a one-game absence and set to reclaim his key role alongside fellow WRs Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs.