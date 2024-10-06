Fantasy Football
Robert Woods News: Active for Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

Woods (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Woods didn't practice Thursday, but after returning to a limited session field Friday, he approached the contest listed as questionable. Now that his active status has been confirmed, Woods -- who has caught three of five targets in four games to date for 28 yards -- is slated to return to a complementary role in Houston's offense, with Tank Dell (chest) back in action after a one-game absence and set to reclaim his key role alongside fellow WRs Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs.

