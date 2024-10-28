Robert Woods News: Larger role than expected

Woods caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Colts in Week 8. He also returned two punts for 23 yards.

Woods, who returned to action following a two-game absence due to a foot injury, played a larger role on offense than anticipated. That was due to the potentially serious knee injury suffered by Stefon Diggs, who is headed for an MRI and unlikely to play Thursday against the Jets. Some combination of Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie will fill the wideout void created by Diggs' injury.