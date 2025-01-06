Robert Woods News: Paces receivers Week 18
Woods caught two of three targets for a team-high 39 yards in Sunday's 23-14 win over Tennessee in Week 18.
Woods received extra playing time as the Texans limited Nico Collins in the regular-season finale. Houston heads into the postseason with season-ending injuries to key contributors at wide receiver -- Stefon Diggs (knee) and Tank Dell (knee) -- so Woods will be part of the top three next Saturday at home against the Chargers. Along with Woods behind Collins will be John Metchie and Diontae Johnson. The 32-year-old Woods finished the regular season with career lows in receptions (20), targets (30), yards (203) and catches of more than 20 yards (one).
