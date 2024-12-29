Sam Darnold News: Huge performance against Packers

Darnold completed 33 of 43 passes for 377 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers.

The Vikings' offense failed to record points on its first two drives, but Darnold then proceeded to lead the team on four scoring drives across their next five possessions. He had a number of impressive throws, highlighted by 31 and 18-yard touchdown strikes to Jalen Nailor and Jordan Addison, respectively. All together, Darnold recorded five completions of at least 20 yards while racking up his highest yardage total of the season, and he now has at least three touchdowns in three of his last four games.