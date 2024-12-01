Sam Darnold News: Leads big comeback Sunday

Darnold completed 21 of 31 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Cardinals. He added 22 rushing yards on four carries.

The Vikings were in a 19-6 hole late in the third quarter as Darnold struggled to find time in the pocket, but the QB led an impressive late comeback, hitting Johnny Mundt for a four-yard score just before the end of the third and then connecting with Aaron Jones on a five-yard TD with only 1:13 left in the fourth. It's the fifth time in the last six games that Darnold has tossed multiple TDs, a stretch in which he's posted an 11:5 TD:INT. He'll look to keep rolling, and keep the Vikings on track for the playoffs, in Week 14 against the Falcons.