Sam Howell News: Struggles in relief Sunday

Howell took over for Geno Smith (knee) in the second half of Sunday's 30-13 loss to Green Bay, completing just five of 14 pass attempts for 24 yards and an interception. He added one carry for two yards.

Howell did not fare well in his first extended look since joining the Seahawks this past offseason. The former Commander took over for an injured Smith early in the second half and finished with an abysmal 14.6 passer rating on 14 attempts. Smith's knee injury didn't appear to be season-ending, but the team will run tests on the veteran starter Monday. In the event Howell is asked to start in Week 16, he would make for a poor fantasy choice in almost any format given his track record for inaccuracy combined with a tough opponent (the Vikings).