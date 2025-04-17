2025 Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Top Picks, Trades and Insights

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our NFL Draft series.

ROTOWIRE THREE-ROUND MOCK DRAFT

This three-round mock draft contains three trades:

CAR trades No. 8 and No. 74 to NYG for No. 3

LAC trades No. 22 and No. 125 to TB for No. 19 and No. 157

KC trades No. 31 and No. 66 to PIT for No. 21

ROUND ONE

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, player news and the goings-on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

ROUND TWO

How do the rookies stack up against the rest of the NFL? Visit our fantasy football rankings for a list of the top players for the 2025 NFL season.

ROUND THREE