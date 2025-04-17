2025 Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Top Picks, Trades and Insights

This article is part of our NFL Draft series.
ROTOWIRE THREE-ROUND MOCK DRAFT
This three-round mock draft contains three trades:
- CAR trades No. 8 and No. 74 to NYG for No. 3
- LAC trades No. 22 and No. 125 to TB for No. 19 and No. 157
- KC trades No. 31 and No. 66 to PIT for No. 21
ROUND ONE
- Tennessee Titans – Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL) (6-2, 219)
Ward is far from a blue-chip prospect but he seems far enough ahead of the other quarterbacks in this class that the Titans might be proven right to take him even over a proper blue chip like Travis Hunter.
- Cleveland Browns – Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado (6-0, 188)
The Browns' cap mismanagement has them stuck in an involuntary rebuild for another year, so taking the best player available is an easy call here.
- Carolina Panthers (from NYG) – Abdul Carter, DE/OLB, Penn State (6-3, 250)
The Panthers likely remain a bad team, but they have enough immature investments scattered throughout their roster that they arguably have surprisingly few actionable needs. Trading up to get a foundational prospect wouldn't actually cost them much relative to the upside.
- New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU (6-6, 319)
Signing Stefon Diggs doesn't bar New England from making a big investment at wideout, but Tetairoa McMillan didn't test well enough athletically to grade this high in the order. Meanwhile, rebuilding the New England offensive line was already a maximum priority.
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan (6-4, 306)
Even if he's perhaps less exciting than Jaguars fans would hope for a fifth overall selection, Graham is a rock-solid defensive tackle prospect who can anchor a strong rushing defense while contributing to disruption over a heavy snap workload.
- Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State (5-9, 211)
Jeanty is the kind of threat from scrimmage that makes the defense anxious every time he gets or even threatens to get the ball. He's the pick that makes the Raiders better the fastest.
- New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT/G, Missouri (6-4, 332)
It won't be that Aaron Glenn 'rips off' Dan Campbell's offense, but rather he and Campbell were always in philosophical lockstep on the point that a consistently winning football team needs to consistently overpower and demoralize defenses in the ground game.
- New York Giants (from CAR) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (6-2, 212)
Joe Schoen can't really back off the Sanders selection at this point -- he sold too much hype on the premise that You Gotta Swing At Quarterback -- and moreover the Giants don't have immediate room for Carter when they already splurged on Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns. The Giants won't have nearly enough leads to be so concerned with the pass rush -- teams don't need to throw against the Giants to beat them.
- New Orleans Saints - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia (6-1, 243)
The Saints are in a situation similar to the Browns, where there isn't any point to pursuing Win Now weaponry, especially at the quarterback position. Carter gives the Saints additional firepower in the front seven while they wait out their Cap Hell sentence and hopefully build a viable infrastructure for their next serious quarterback investment.
- Chicago Bears - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State (6-6, 256)
It would make a lot of sense for the Bears to trade Cole Kmet, perhaps to a team like the Jets or Chargers, for something like a fifth-round pick.
- San Francisco 49ers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon (6-5, 312)
Harmon is probably underrated a bit, to the point that he might grade similar to a Richard Seymour type of longer defensive tackle prospect. The 49ers' front four is obliterated and badly needs a talent like Harmon.
- Dallas Cowboys - Jahdae Barron, CB/S, Texas (5-11, 194)
Although it's not a huge 'loss' for Jourdan Lewis to depart in free agency, Dallas does have a new void at slot defender and Barron is a good enough prospect to argue that need and value align here. Jerry Jones likes to pick Texas players and he might see a potential Darren Woodson here given Barron's crossover utility between safety and slot corner.
- Miami Dolphins - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan (6-2, 194)
Johnson was unable to log any pre-draft athletic testing due to injury, but it's probably one of those cases where, rather than tanking his stock, Johnson's inability to run simply cost him the opportunity to improve his stock. If NFL teams wanted Johnson to prove himself as a top-10 pick and he did not, then it would make sense that his projection would settle into this range of the first round, and the Dolphins need a corner or two.
- Indianapolis Colts - Josh Conerly, OT/G, Oregon (6-5, 311)
Conerly gives the Colts insurance and/or a long-term replacement for Braden Smith at right tackle, and if Smith sticks around then Conerly can give them a projected plus starter at right guard.
- Atlanta Falcons - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas (5-11, 191)
You cannot have Ray-Ray McCloud play 928 snaps. It's a silly suggestion.
- Arizona Cardinals - Kelvin Banks, OT/G, Texas (6-5, 315)
Banks offers immediate starting potential for the Cardinals but it's in the long term that he projects especially well on the right side. Younger linemen sometimes take a year or two to take their true form, but for Banks to be this far along at his age (turned 21 on March 10) with the athletic tools he has indicates significant upside.
- Cincinnati Bengals - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina (6-3, 220)
Emmanwori is one of those guys you always want in Madden, because with his reach and speed he can cover ground at a freakish rate. Emmanwori could very well prove similarly coveted in the real-life NFL if he trends toward his higher range of outcomes.
- Seattle Seahawks - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (6-4, 219)
While it's certainly true that McMillan's athletic testing was a disappointment, the uniquely high quality of his collegiate production gives reason to think McMillan can be a Tee Higgins-like presence despite lacking the kind of speed that might have made him worth a top-10 pick like previously hoped.
- Los Angeles Chargers (from TB) - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan (6-6, 248)
Not to overdo the Jim Harbaugh Michigan thing but (A) Harbaugh does like his guys and (B) the Chargers were a uniquely TE-centric team in 2024 despite league-worst tight end personnel. Will Dissly was supposed to be a blocking specialist yet out of desperation was forced into their primary pass-catching role at tight end. Dissly and free agent pickup Tyler Conklin are an excellent veteran foundation going into 2025, but to turn the position into a proper strength the Chargers still need a proper pass-catching threat at tight end while Dissly and Conklin handle the dirtier, more thankless work.
- Denver Broncos - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama (6-3, 235)
The Broncos don't have many obvious needs so they are perhaps freer than most to speculate on a projection pick like Campbell, who's maybe at some risk of falling between a true off-ball linebacker and a true edge defender. Campbell would be somewhat redundant to the already strong edge duo of Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper as an edge defender, but if Campbell can turn into a sound inside linebacker then he could pose a third dangerous pass-rushing threat as an inside blitzer and general playmaker. Inside linebacker is probably one of Denver's weaker spots.
- Kansas City Chiefs (from PIT) - Josh Simmons, OT/G, Ohio State (6-5, 317)
The Chiefs are presumably a little more focused on the offensive line after their inability to manage the Philadelphia pass rush all but immediately ended the Super Bowl. Simmons' ACL recovery might make 2025 a redshirt year, but the Chiefs were going to give this year to Jaylon Moore anyway. When healthy Simmons would be a sound long-term projected starter for Kansas City at left tackle.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from LAC) - Donovan Ezeiruaku, (3-4) OLB, Boston College (6-3, 248)
Ezeiruaku is a uniquely rangy and athletic edge defender who would give the Buccaneers a strong candidate to eclipse double-digit sacks in 2025.
- Green Bay Packers - James Pearce, (3-4) OLB, Tennessee (6-5, 245)
Pearce probably isn't as dynamic of an athlete as Ezeiruaku, but he can pressure the edge all the same and the Packers haven't gotten anything out of Lukas Van Ness to this point.
- Minnesota Vikings - Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State (6-4, 315)
Will Fries takes care of one guard spot, but adding Jackson would give Minnesota a strong starting loadout at each offensive line rep.
- Houston Texans - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State (6-6, 312)
The Texans probably can't even be sure where they could use the most help on the offensive line, which is good because Zabel might be able to play any spot other than perhaps left tackle.
- Los Angeles Rams - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan (6-4, 331)
Grant has the rare potential to occupy two gaps and still disrupt at the NFL level.
- Baltimore Ravens - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia (6-1, 197)
If the Ravens are fully sold on ArDarius Washington as a starting safety then they might pass on Starks here, but Starks is otherwise a conventionally sound pick as a projected starting safety.
- Detroit Lions - Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia (6-5, 260)
Aidan Hutchinson will eventually return to full form, but Williams can provide backup help in the meantime and a long-term starting option opposite Hutchinson.
- Washington Commanders - Mike Green, DE/OLB, Marshall (6-3, 251)
It's not clear how concerned teams might be with Green's off-field history, but if Washington is not deterred then they would otherwise have reason to covet Green's edge-rushing potential.
- Buffalo Bills - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina (6-2, 194)
An ACL recovery figures to stall Revel's full arrival, but when he does arrive in earnest he could make a uniquely good boundary corner for Buffalo.
- Pittsburgh Steelers (from KC) - Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi (6-2, 223)
I don't know, I guess Dart has to go somewhere in the first.
- Philadelphia Eagles - Tyler Booker, G, Alabama (6-5, 321)
Although the Eagles already have some plans in place to soften the loss of Mekhi Becton, adding Booker would give them a plug-and-play resolution to the issue.
ROUND TWO
- Cleveland Browns - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
- New York Giants - Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
- Tennessee Titans - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
- Las Vegas Raiders - Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi
- New England Patriots - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU (6-5, 246)
- Chicago Bears (from CAR) - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State (6-3, 334)
- New Orleans Saints - Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State (5-10, 191)
- Chicago Bears - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina (6-0, 221)
- New York Jets - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
- San Francisco 49ers - JT Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State (6-4, 265)
- Dallas Cowboys - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State (6-0, 205)
- Indianapolis Colts - Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona (6-4, 324)
- Atlanta Falcons - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky (5-11, 183)
- Arizona Cardinals - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M (6-3, 290)
- Miami Dolphins - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford (6-2, 206)
- Cincinnati Bengals - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA (6-3, 242)
- Seattle Seahawks (from PIT) - Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi
- Denver Broncos - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
- Seattle Seahawks - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota (6-6, 331)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina (6-4, 297)
- Green Bay Packers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
- Los Angeles Chargers - Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon (6-2, 332)
- Buffalo Bills (from MIN via HOU) - Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas (6-6, 265)
- Carolina Panthers (from LAR) - Nic Scourton, DE/OLB, Texas A&M (6-3, 256)
- Houston Texans - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Mississippi (6-0, 221)
- Baltimore Ravens - Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State (6-3, 305)
- Detroit Lions - Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State (6-6, 336)
- Washington Commanders - Shemar Stewart, DE/OLB, Texas A&M (6-5, 267)
- Buffalo Bills - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame (6-0, 204)
- Kansas City Chiefs - RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (5-8, 205)
- Philadelphia Eagles - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL) (6-5, 250)
ROUND THREE
- New York Giants - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa (6-1, 224)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (from TEN via KC) - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky (6-7, 331)
- Cleveland Browns - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
- Las Vegas Raiders - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (5-10, 194)
- New England Patriots - Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State (5-11, 190)
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Jack Bech, WR, TCU
- New Orleans Saints - Tyler Shough, QB, Texas Tech
- Chicago Bears - Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon (6-4, 279)
- New York Jets - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State (6-3, 195)
- New York Giants (from CAR) - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee (6-2, 291)
- San Francisco 49ers - Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary (6-5, 311)
- Dallas Cowboys - Marcus Mbow, G, Purdue (6-4, 304)
- New England Patriots (from ATL) - JJ Pegues, DT, Mississippi (6-3, 309)
- Arizona Cardinals - Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech (5-10, 191)
- Houston Texans (from MIA via PHI and WAS) - Jared Wilson, C/G, Georgia (6-3, 310)
- Indianapolis Colts - Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech (5-9, 206)
- Cincinnati Bengals - Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia (6-2, 224)
- Seattle Seahawks - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas (5-11, 180)
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State (6-2, 213)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina (6-2, 235)
- Denver Broncos - Oluwafemi Oladejo, DE/OLB, UCLA (6-3, 259)
- Los Angeles Chargers - Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo (6-4, 305)
- Green Bay Packers - Dont'e Thornton, WR, Tennessee (6-5, 205)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) - Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville (5-11, 194)
- Houston Texans - CJ West, DT, Indiana (6-1, 316)
- Los Angeles Rams - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU (6-1, 187)
- Baltimore Ravens - Logan Brown, OT, Kansas (6-6, 311)
- Seattle Seahawks (from DET via NYJ and LV) - Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska (6-5, 288)
- New Orleans Saints (from WAS) - Tai Felton, WR, Maryland (6-1, 183)
- Cleveland Browns (from BUF) - Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green (6-4, 239)
- Kansas City Chiefs - Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia (6-5, 276)
- Philadelphia Eagles - Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State (6-3, 299)
- Minnesota Vikings (comp) - Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State (6-3, 203)
- Miami Dolphins (comp) - Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia (6-5, 315)
- New York Giants (comp) - Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia (6-7, 308)
- San Francisco 49ers (comp) - Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech (6-1, 282)
- Los Angeles Rams (comp) - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas (6-5, 241)
- Detroit Lions (comp) - Miles Frazier, G, LSU (6-6, 317)