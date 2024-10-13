Sam LaPorta News: Impactful with lone catch

LaPorta recorded one reception on one target for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys.

While game script dictated limited target volume for most of Detroit's pass catchers, LaPorta's lack of involvement in the offense remains alarming. He has yet to top five targets -- he's only reached that mark in Week 1 -- this season while managing to top 50 receiving yards in two matchups. Despite those concerning numbers, LaPorta did deliver with his lone catch Sunday, which was a 52-yard touchdown that came on a trick play.