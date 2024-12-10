Samaje Perine News: Minimal work against Chargers

Perine totaled one rush for three yards and caught one of two targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 19-17 win versus the Chargers.

Perine's role hasn't changed much despite the return of Isiah Pacheco from injured reserve before Week 13, totaling 32 offensive snaps and three touches over the last pair of weeks, which represents a slight downgrade from the 3.1 touches per game he averaged prior to Pacheco's return. He should continue to hold a minor role in the offense but seems unlikely to register on the fantasy radar unless injuries strike again in the Kansas City backfield.