Samaje Perine News: Tallies three touches in Week 12
Perine totaled one carry for 13 yards and hauled in all two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 30-27 victory against the Panthers.
Perine continues to serve a purpose as a receiver out of the backfield for the Chiefs, and he logged a carry Sunday for the first time since Week 13. However, his work amounted to just three total touches for 24 yards, aside from the 104 yards he racked up as a kick returner. He could continue to serve a role in the return game moving forward, especially with Isaiah Pacheco's (ankle) impending return presumably siphoning away more of Perine's backfield reps.
