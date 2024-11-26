Fantasy Football
Samaje Perine News: Tallies three touches in Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Perine totaled one carry for 13 yards and hauled in all two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 30-27 victory against the Panthers.

Perine continues to serve a purpose as a receiver out of the backfield for the Chiefs, and he logged a carry Sunday for the first time since Week 13. However, his work amounted to just three total touches for 24 yards, aside from the 104 yards he racked up as a kick returner. He could continue to serve a role in the return game moving forward, especially with Isaiah Pacheco's (ankle) impending return presumably siphoning away more of Perine's backfield reps.

