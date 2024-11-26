Samaje Perine News: Tallies three touches in Week 12

Perine totaled one carry for 13 yards and hauled in all two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 30-27 victory against the Panthers.

Perine continues to serve a purpose as a receiver out of the backfield for the Chiefs, and he logged a carry Sunday for the first time since Week 13. However, his work amounted to just three total touches for 24 yards, aside from the 104 yards he racked up as a kick returner. He could continue to serve a role in the return game moving forward, especially with Isaiah Pacheco's (ankle) impending return presumably siphoning away more of Perine's backfield reps.