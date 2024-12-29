Shaquil Barrett News: Inactive Sunday

Barrett (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers after signing with the Buccaneers on Friday.

The pass rusher helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl in 2020 and played with the team through 2023 before signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins and retiring prior to the start of the 2024 campaign. Barrett applied for reinstatement from retirement in late November, but Miami chose not to activate him from the reserve/retired list. If he's ready to suit up by Week 18, he should play a situational role behind Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Yaya Diaby.