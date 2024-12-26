Shaquil Barrett News: Let go by Miami

The Dolphins waived Barrett from the reserve/retired list Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barrett announced his retirement from the NFL in late July despite signing a one-year, $7 million contract with the Dolphins in March. However, the veteran edge rusher reversed course and applied for reinstatement from retirement in late November, but Miami opted not to activate Barrett from the reserve/retired list before the deadline. Assuming he clears waivers Friday, Barrett will have the ability to sign with another team and be eligible to play in Week 18 and the postseason (if he signs with a team that has clinched a playoff spot). Barrett played in 16 regular-season games for the Buccaneers in 2023 and finished with 52 tackles (33 solo), including 4.5 sacks, two pass defenses (including a pick-six) and three forced fumbles. He would be a valuable addition to a playoff contender that is in need of a veteran edge rusher.