Simi Fehoko Injury: Placed on IR

The Chargers placed Fehoko (elbow) on injured reserve Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Fehoko was injured during Sunday's win over the Browns and will now miss at least four games. His earliest possible date for a return is Week 14 at Kansas City (Dec. 8), with the upcoming absence potentially freeing up more snaps for Joshua Palmer, DJ Chark (groin), Jalen Reagor and/or Derius Davis. Rookie Ladd McConkey is locked in as the No. 1 target, with Quentin Johnston having also been a regular starter when healthy.