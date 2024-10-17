Skylar Thompson News: Practicing in full coming off bye

Thompson (ribs) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Thompson looks back to full health after a ribs injury kept him inactive for Miami's last two contests, putting him in position to work as the top backup to Tyler Huntley during Sunday's road matchup against the Colts. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) remains on IR and won't be eligible to practice prior to Oct. 23, and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has already indicated that Huntley will likely keep a grip on the starting gig until Miami's franchise quarterback returns.