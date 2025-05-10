Spencer Rattler News: Could battle for QB1 role

As a result of Derek Carr (shoulder) announcing his retirement from the NFL on Saturday, Rattler could battle with rookie Tyler Shough for the Saints' starting quarterback role to begin the 2025 campaign.

Carr's retirement leaves New Orleans with a QB room consisting of Rattler, Shough and Jake Haener. In terms of game experience, Rattler is the most experienced of the trio -- he got into seven games as a rookie last year but largely struggled, completing just 57 percent of his 228 pass attempts for 1,317 yards and a 4:5 TD:INT while adding 146 yards on the ground on 18 carries. However, Shough -- who is a rookie but is exactly one year older than Rattler -- may be the favorite for the QB1 role heading into training camp after the Saints took him in the second round of April's NFL Draft. As it currently stands, both QBs should have an opportunity to make a case for the Week 1 starting role throughout camp and preseason play, though there's an outside chance New Orleans could bring in a more seasoned QB via free agency or trade.