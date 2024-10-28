Stefon Diggs Injury: Estimated as DNP Monday

Diggs (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's estimated practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Coach DeMeco Ryans has yet to give any updates on his star wideout after Diggs went down with a non-contact knee injury in Sunday's eventual win over the Colts. The Texans now have a quick Week 9 turnaround with a Thursday night game against the Jets up next. Nico Collins (IR, hamstring) isn't eligible to return until Week 10, so the Texans could be down to Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie and Robert Woods at wide receiver versus New York.