Stefon Diggs headshot

Stefon Diggs Injury: Goes on IR, done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

The Texans placed Diggs (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Houston quickly moved Diggs off the 53-man roster after head coach DeMeco Ryans relayed earlier Tuesday that an MRI confirmed that the standout receiver suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee on a non-contact play late in third quarter of Sunday's 23-20 win over the Colts. The Texans will look to get by with Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie in their Week 9 matchup with the Jets on Thursday, but top wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) appears to be trending toward a return from IR in Week 10 and should help offset the loss of Diggs. Meanwhile, the soon-to-be 31-year-old Diggs will head into free agency this offseason rebounding from a major injury after producing a 47-496-3 receiving line on 64 targets through his eight games with Houston.

Stefon Diggs
Houston Texans
