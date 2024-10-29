Stefon Diggs Injury: Goes on IR, done for season

The Texans placed Diggs (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Houston quickly moved Diggs off the 53-man roster after head coach DeMeco Ryans relayed earlier Tuesday that an MRI confirmed that the standout receiver suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee on a non-contact play late in third quarter of Sunday's 23-20 win over the Colts. The Texans will look to get by with Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie in their Week 9 matchup with the Jets on Thursday, but top wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) appears to be trending toward a return from IR in Week 10 and should help offset the loss of Diggs. Meanwhile, the soon-to-be 31-year-old Diggs will head into free agency this offseason rebounding from a major injury after producing a 47-496-3 receiving line on 64 targets through his eight games with Houston.