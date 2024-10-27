Stefon Diggs Injury: Suffers noncontact knee injury

Diggs suffered a noncontact knee injury in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Colts, and coach DeMeco Ryans said after the game that the wide receiver's injury is still being evaluated, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

There is a wide range of possible outcomes for Diggs' knee injury, but the noncontact nature of the injury points to the possibility of a torn ACL, which would be season-ending. An update on Diggs' status should surface in the coming days as additional tests are performed on the injury.