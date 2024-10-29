Stefon Diggs Injury: Tears ACL, out for season

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans announced Tuesday that Diggs suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Colts and will miss the rest of the season, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diggs suffered the non-contact right knee injury late in the third quarter of Sunday's win, and after he was sent in for an MRI on Monday, the Texans confirmed that he suffered structural damage to his knee. Both the nature and timing of the injury are brutal developments for Diggs, who was playing out the 2024 campaign on a one-year, $22.52 million restructured "prove-it" contract with the Texans. Diggs is now scheduled to hit free agency while facing a recovery timetable that may put his availability for the start of the 2025 campaign in jeopardy. As for the Texans, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie are left as the team's top four receivers for a Week 9 matchup with the Jets, though No. 1 wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) appears poised to return from injured reserve Week 10 when first eligible.