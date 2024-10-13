Stefon Diggs News: Finds paydirt in Week 6 win

Diggs caught six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Patriots.

Diggs caught a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter for his fourth overall score through six games with the Texans. His usage wasn't markedly different in the first of at least four games Nico Collins (hamstring) will spend on injured reserve, as Tank Dell (57 yards and a touchdown on nine targets) was the biggest beneficiary of Collins' absence. Diggs has at least six targets in every game this season, and he's likely to reach that threshold again in a Week 7 road game against the Packers.