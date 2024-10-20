Stefon Diggs News: Modest output as Stroud struggles

Diggs caught five of seven targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Packers.

Diggs had just three receiving yards in the first half and was only marginally better in the second half as C.J. Stroud threw for only 86 yards in the game. The veteran wide receiver's modest contributions included a two-yard catch on third-and-1 to extend a fourth-quarter drive that culminated in Ka'imi Fairbairn's go-ahead 35-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining, but the Packers responded with a game-winning Brandon McManus field goal as time expired to drop the Texans to 5-2. Houston's passing game has a nice opportunity to bounce back at home in Week 8 against a leaky Colts defense that Diggs burned for two touchdowns back in Week 1.