Stefon Diggs News: Six catches as Collins gets hurt

Diggs caught six of eight targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills.

Diggs finished with the team lead in targets and receiving yards, as Nico Collins exited due to a hamstring injury after turning two targets into 78 yards and a touchdown. While Diggs lacks Collins' downfield explosiveness at this stage of his career, the former Buffalo wide receiver's precise route running and strong hands have helped Diggs rack up 31 catches on 41 targets through five games with Houston, and Diggs could be in line for additional targets from C.J. Stroud in Week 6 against the Patriots if Collins is unavailable.