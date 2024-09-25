Tank Dell Injury: Not seen at practice

Dell (ribs/hand) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Dell continued playing after he took a hard hit to the ribs during Sunday's 34-7 loss to Minnesota, and he later suffered a hand/wrist injury on the final drive. Garbage-time production helped him to a season-high 62 receiving yards, but Dell may now be in some danger of missing a Week 4 home game against Jacksonville. He reportedly avoided structural damage, so a return to practice Thursday or Friday should put him on track to play.