Tank Dell News: Co-team-high yardage total

Dell brought in four of seven targets for 54 yards in the Texans' 34-10 win over the Cowboys on Monday night. He also rushed once for four yards.

Dell and the returning Nico Collins tied for the team lead in receiving yards and targets -- the latter with Dalton Schultz -- while checking in second in receptions. The second-year wideout now has at least four catches in four consecutive games, but he's only exceeded 50 receiving yards in two of those contests. However, Dell should continue benefiting from the defensive attention teams are forced to bestow on Collins when Houston hosts the Titans in Week 12.