Tank Dell News: Gets into end zone Sunday

Dell secured all four targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 23-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Dell tied Dalton Schultz and Joe Mixon for second in receptions and finished third in receiving yards, but it took a seven-yard touchdown grab late in the second quarter to save the second-year wideout from a middling fantasy performance. Dell has scored both of his touchdowns on the campaign in the last three games, affording him some modest momentum heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the Jets on Thursday night.