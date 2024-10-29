Tank Dell News: Slots in as top wideout for Week 9

Dell is expected to step into a larger role in the Texans' passing game Thursday against the Jets with Nico Collins (hamstring) still sidelined and Stefon Diggs (knee) having been ruled out for the season, ESPN.com reports.

Collins has already missed the Texans' past three games, with Dell producing an 11-92-2 receiving line on 17 targets over that span. Diggs has drawn 23 targets over that same stretch, but after he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Colts, the door is open for Dell to carve out a bigger role, along with Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie as well as tight end Dalton Schultz. Collins is reportedly on track to come off IR when first eligible in Week 10, but Diggs' absence for the rest of the season should still guarantee Dell sizable target volume in the second half of the season. Dell thrived as a rookie last season as the top complement to Collins before breaking his leg in Week 13.