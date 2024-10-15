Terrace Marshall News: Let go by Niners

The 49ers cut Marshall from the practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After being waived by the Panthers at the end of training camp, Marshall caught on with the 49ers' practice squad in late August. Despite Ricky Pearsall (shoulder) being on injured reserve, Marshall wasn't elevated to the active roster through the first six regular-season games, and the latter will now explore his next options. Marshall appeared in nine regular-season games for the Panthers in 2023 and finished with 19 catches (on 33 targets) for 139 yards.