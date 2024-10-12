Fantasy Football
Terrell Jennings News: Gets elevation from practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 12, 2024 at 10:34am

Jennings was elevated from the Patriots' practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup versus Houston, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jennings will get his first elevation -- and potentially his first NFL action -- as a result of New England's starting running back, Rhamondre Stevenson, being ruled out for Week 6 due to a foot injury. Jennings played college ball at Florida A&M and was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May. He'll likely work behind Antonio Gibson and JaMycal Hasty in New England's backfield Sunday.

Terrell Jennings
New England Patriots
