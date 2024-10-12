Terrell Jennings News: Gets elevation from practice squad

Jennings was elevated from the Patriots' practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup versus Houston, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jennings will get his first elevation -- and potentially his first NFL action -- as a result of New England's starting running back, Rhamondre Stevenson, being ruled out for Week 6 due to a foot injury. Jennings played college ball at Florida A&M and was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May. He'll likely work behind Antonio Gibson and JaMycal Hasty in New England's backfield Sunday.