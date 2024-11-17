Terron Armstead News: Good to go Sunday

Armstead is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders after he was listed as questionable due to knee injury.

The Dolphins' starting left tackle will suit up despite not practicing in any fashion this week due to what the team attributed to both the knee injury and rest. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have all his key linemen available Sunday save for right tackle Austin Jackson (knee), who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Left guard Robert Jones (knee) joined Armstead as being listed as questionable, but Jones has also been given the green light to play against Las Vegas.