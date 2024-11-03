Terry McLaurin News: Pair of touchdowns against NYG

McLaurin recorded two catches on three targets for 19 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.

Jayden Daniels only attempted 22 passes, lowering the volume across Washington's skill-position players. Nevertheless, it was surprising that Noah Brown doubled McLaurin in targets and four total pass catchers out-paced him in yardage. Despite the odd box score, it's hard to complain about the end result, as both of McLaurin's receptions went for touchdowns -- his second multi-score game of the season. He's now tallied 95 or more receiving yards or scored a touchdown in seven straight games, giving him remarkably consistent production.