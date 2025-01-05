Tim Patrick News: Two catches during SNF

Patrick caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday night's 31-9 win over the Vikings.

Patrick got back in the receptions column of the stat sheet, securing two catches in Week 18 after going two games without one. The wide receiver limped to the finish of the regular season from a production standpoint, often operating as an afterthought on the loaded Detroit offense. Patrick finished the 2024 regular season with 33 catches on 44 targets for 394 yards and three touchdowns over 16 games with the Lions. The wideout will look to be more involved on offense when the Lions return to action in two weeks for the NFC divisional round in the playoffs.