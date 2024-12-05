Tim Patrick News: Two touchdowns in win

Patrick caught six of seven targets for 43 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 34-31 win over the Packers.

Patrick was finally able to reach the end zone for the first time since the 2021 season, scoring on a three-yard catch in the third quarter and a one-yard snag in the fourth quarter. The 31-year-old has carved out a solid role for himself as the undisputed No. 3 option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams at wide receiver, catching 15 of 18 targets for 172 yards and two scores over the last four games. On the season, Patrick has 27 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns over 12 games with Detroit.