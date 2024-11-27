Fantasy Football
Tommy DeVito Injury: May start after all Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

DeVito (forearm), who is listed as questionable for Week 13 action, has a chance to start Thursday's game at Dallas, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport's report runs counter to one from Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com earlier Wednesday that DeVito was a long shot to be available Thursday. DeVito didn't travel with his teammates to Dallas to stay behind and have an MRI on his right forearm to determine if the medical staff may have missed something. The Giants plan to have DeVito see if there's less discomfort Thursday than there has been the last few days, and if his throwing session goes well pregame, he may be cleared to lead New York's offense. If that doesn't come to pass, though, DeVito would yield QB duties to Drew Lock.

