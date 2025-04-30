Perhaps the Jaguars do end up using Hunter more at wide receiver than corner, but if they do then it would likely be due to something unexpected like an injury to another receiver, or perhaps even Hunter turning out to be worse at cornerback than expected. But if Hunter is or will soon be a top-five corner -- and that is the expectation -- then the idea of a team cutting his snaps to play at receiver just reads like a wish to me. No one is cutting Darrelle Revis' snaps at corner so he can maybe provide reps in line with a top-30 wide receiver. A decent receiver is a lot easier to find than an elite corner.

If Hunter turns out to be a disappointing corner, though, and he moves to wide receiver full time, then his loudest fantasy football advocates might be vindicated, though I've seen no one describe that particular scenario. What you more commonly see is this baseless assurance that Hunter will simply play three downs on both sides of the ball.

