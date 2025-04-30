This article is part of our Dynasty Strategy series.
These dynasty rookie top-85 rankings are broken into 13 tiers. The players within a same tier are conceded as rough equals despite the descending order. These rankings assume a 1QB/2RB/3WR/1TE format with PPR scoring.
Find out where all the rookies slot in on RotoWire's Dynasty Cheat Sheet!
TIER 1
- Ashton Jeanty, RB, LV (5-9, 211)
Tier 1 ends with Jeanty. Don't overthink this guy, and if you ever feel the temptation just turn on the tape until the symptoms pass.
TIER 2
- Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC (6-0, 221)
Najee Harris is only a short-term obstacle if an obstacle at all.
- Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE (6-0, 221)
It's pretty tough to make a case for Hampton that doesn't equally apply to Judkins. Worrying about fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson is not warranted.
- Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR (6-4, 217)
Even if he's not a true blue-chip prospect, McMillan is a very good boundary receiver prospect and there's no one on the Carolina roster (or most others) who can pose the particular vertical boundary threat McMillan likely will.
TIER 3
- RJ Harvey, RB, DEN (5-8, 205)
Even if Harvey is too small to be a proper workhorse -- not that I see why that should be taken for a given -- Harvey should be one of the NFL's most explosive from-scrimmage threats. As much as Sean Payton irritated everyone with his running back committee in Denver, you have to admit that it's more
- TreVeyon Henderson, RB, NE (5-10, 202)
I'm a little less confident in Henderson's ability to be a workhorse than Harvey, but Henderson should also prove uniquely explosive and his ability to catch passes should offset any limitation in his carry count.
- Jayden Higgins, WR, HOU (6-4, 214)
Although I see Higgins as more of a chain-moving wideout than an all-levels killer like Nico Collins, the two objectively have almost identical athletic metrics.
- Tre Harris, WR, LAC (6-2, 205)
While it would be forgivable for a person to be lukewarm on Harris as a prospect, he was super productive at both Louisiana Tech and Mississippi, and the second-round investment by the Chargers is substantial enough that they're all but compelled to give Harris a chance to start. Ladd McConkey is great but fragile, while Quentin Johnston is a JAG at best. There is a real, immediate opportunity here for Harris.
- Colston Loveland, TE, CHI (6-6, 248)
Loveland's production at Michigan might look inconclusive at a glance, but the peripheral details very convincingly indicate that Loveland will draw targets at a per-snap rate unusual for even standout tight ends. Perhaps it takes some time, but there's 100-catch upside here annually.
TIER 4
- Cam Skattebo, RB, NYG (5-10, 216)
To rank Skattebo this high might be to chase upside in a way that ignores a low floor. With that said, there is uncommon upside here due to Skattebo's workhorse potential and plus pass-catching ability. His 4.7 speed means Skattebo's rushing average will likely hover around 4.0 and his contact-dependent style of play could harm his durability, but this is a pretty unique player. I don't think Tyrone Tracy will be the starter for long.
- Kaleb Johnson, RB, PIT (6-1, 224)
Johnson is clearly headed for some substantial role in Pittsburgh, and given their recent offensive line investments the situation could be somewhat favorable. With that said, I'm concerned that Johnson's big-play ability won't translate to the NFL and that as an ostensible Power Back he's built more upright than the ideal, so I'm not expecting him to start over Jaylen Warren. There should be some amount of floor here, though, and arguably more than Skattebo.
- Tyler Warren, TE, IND (6-6, 256)
Warren investors should prepare for a slow start, even if he's the real deal. The Indianapolis passing game is overcrowded as it is, and if these quarterbacks can't hit the broad side of a barn then there's zero potential for the Indianapolis passing game to feature volume.
- Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB (6-1, 202)
Although I'm skeptical that the Egbuka selection will age well, he clearly has a high floor if nothing else and the Buccaneers are all but compelled to give him 800 snaps per year within the next three years. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have both had their injury issues, and Jalen McMillan is not a concern.
TIER 5
- Travis Hunter, WR/CB, JAC (6-0, 188)
Many are hoping Hunter will simply play more wide receiver than cornerback and I would tenderly suggest that those people are kind of just getting high on a fantasy instead of acknowledging the way the NFL conventionally works.
Perhaps the Jaguars do end up using Hunter more at wide receiver than corner, but if they do then it would likely be due to something unexpected like an injury to another receiver, or perhaps even Hunter turning out to be worse at cornerback than expected. But if Hunter is or will soon be a top-five corner -- and that is the expectation -- then the idea of a team cutting his snaps to play at receiver just reads like a wish to me. No one is cutting Darrelle Revis' snaps at corner so he can maybe provide reps in line with a top-30 wide receiver. A decent receiver is a lot easier to find than an elite corner.
If Hunter turns out to be a disappointing corner, though, and he moves to wide receiver full time, then his loudest fantasy football advocates might be vindicated, though I've seen no one describe that particular scenario. What you more commonly see is this baseless assurance that Hunter will simply play three downs on both sides of the ball.
- Matthew Golden, WR, GB (5-11, 191)
It's definitely concerning that Green Bay is deep at receiver on an already run-heavy team, and that's before you get into the issue of Matt LaFleur's neurotic rotations. Golden is more than just speed, though.
- Luther Burden, WR, CHI (6-0, 206)
Burden should be able to play in Chicago's three-wide sets right away, but the problem is that if the Bears don't move Cole Kmet then they'll be running fewer three-wide sets than most teams.
- Cam Ward, QB, TEN (6-2, 219)
Ward is fairly promising and hopefully it will all work out in Tennessee, but for the short-term this looks like an offense that might need to run the ball a lot given its mediocre wideout personnel.
TIER 6
- Mason Taylor, TE, NYJ (6-5, 251)
Taylor is young for a rookie (21 on May 8), and earning playing time at tight end is hard enough for a rookie as it is. Still, Taylor looks like a potential exception. He earned a three-down role at LSU in his true freshman season, and Taylor earns immediate, effusive praise from everyone he works with.
- Jaylin Noel, WR, HOU (5-10, 194)
It's clear that Noel is a good prospect, but he might need an injury to Christian Kirk or Nico Collins to see the field much initially.
- Jalen Royals, WR, KC (6-0, 205)
I have no idea why Royals fell to the fourth round, and especially don't understand why he went after names like Arian Smith, Chimere Dike, Isaac TeSlaa, Dont'e Thornton, Jaylin Lane and Savion Williams. Perhaps there's some red flag I'm missing but in the meantime I don't take at all seriously that any of those named players are especially close to Royals.
- Woody Marks, RB, HOU (5-10, 207)
You might compare Marks to a late-career Jerick McKinnon. McKinnon was much faster before his wheels took repeated damage, but Marks' mid-4.5 speed is probably more in line with what McKinnon was running at his peak with the Chiefs. Marks might have more three-down ability than McKinnon, to be fair, but Marks still likely isn't a workhorse in the NFL.
- Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAC (5-9, 206)
I still think Travis Etienne is the clear RB1 in Jacksonville and capable of a mammoth season in Liam Coen's offense, but Etienne is on the last year of his rookie deal and objectively has not been durable in Jacksonville. Tuten's hype probably got a little bit out of hand -- he has the Crossbow Problem where his otherwise immense speed sometimes takes a little buffering to cut loose -- but the speed is definitely real and if he cuts out his fumbling he could become a central factor in the Jacksonville offense, especially if Etienne walks after the season.
- Devin Neal, RB, NO (5-11, 213)
I doubt many teams disliked Neal as a prospect, so I won't freak out too much about falling to the sixth round, disappointing as it is. Guys like Neal sometimes get lost in the shuffle when they don't have a true calling card -- he's viewed as sufficient but not rare, so teams chase shinier things with the (mostly correct) assumption that, 'Well, we'll just get him or some other bargain back later.' Alvin Kamara has probably one year left in New Orleans, and while Kendre Miller is the more athletically talented player between himself and Neal, Miller has not demonstrated more actual in-game ability. Meanwhile, Neal is likely a more reliable passing-down back than Miller, who has been injured constantly.
- Jalen Milroe, QB, SEA (6-2, 217)
Sam Darnold probably won't work out in Seattle. Milroe probably won't work out either, but at least he'll run like hell. And who knows, it might even work out.
- Jaxson Dart, QB, NYG (6-2, 223)
It's true that Dart has a higher floor than Milroe, and it's also true that Dart can probably run better than most NFL quarterbacks. It's just difficult to feel excited or convinced when your best-case scenario for a prospect is something like Andy Dalton. I do think Brian Daboll is a very good offensive coach, though. Daboll got a good month out of Tommy DeVito and an entire season out of Daniel Jones that tricked his own team into giving him a $160M contract, so maybe Daboll can make Dart look good, too.
TIER 7
- Elic Ayomanor, WR, TEN (6-2, 206)
Perhaps Ayomanor is somewhat raw after playing in Stanford's primitive offense, but he still shouldn't have fallen so far in the fourth round, if there was ever a good reason for him to fall to the fourth round in the first place (I'm not convinced).
- Kyle Williams, WR, NE (5-11, 190)
Williams should prove a good third-round pick who injects vertical speed into an offense that badly needs it, but in the short term the Patriots appear to be a run-heavy offense with a crowded group of receivers, and that Williams is the only fast one means he might get stuck with a lot of decoy work.
- Jack Bech, WR, LV (6-1, 214)
Bech should be a good slot-oriented starter at some near point, though I'm not sure how much room there is presently in the Raiders offense. Brock Bowers claims much or most of the slot, and both Bowers and Jakobi Meyers tend to run their (highly targeted) routes in the same low, in-breaking depths that Bech likely needs to thrive.
- Terrance Ferguson, TE, LAR (6-5, 247)
Normally a second-round selection would be a reliable indication that the coach in question plans to make heavy and likely immediate use of the prospect in question, but with Sean McVay the rules don't apply. Ask Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua if they understand what I'm getting at. Ferguson should be a credible Big Slot wideout, but to this point McVay made his tight ends block a lot and Ferguson probably needs time to improve in that regard, if he's capable of improvement at all.
- Elijah Arroyo, TE, SEA (6-5, 250)
Arroyo is a capable tight end who should prove a viable starter, but his injury history is a bit concerning and the Seahawks already have an example of an athletic but injury-prone tight end in Noah Fant. Perhaps they're about ready to move on from Fant, and if they do then Arroyo could become a coveted fantasy tight end.
- Oronde Gadsden, TE, LAC (6-5, 243)
On the one hand, Gadsden is probably well behind the typical blocking standard that the Harbaugh offense requires. On the other, the Chargers still picked him. Maybe the Chargers are okay with Gadsden's mediocre blocking -- it would make sense that an offense as TE-centric as the Chargers would have sub-types of tight ends on its roster, with Gadsden's subtype being as a pass-catching specialist. Gadsden was super productive at Syracuse and if he can get snaps in a Justin Herbert offense it really should work. I see Gadsden as a legitimately high-upside pick despite his modest pedigree, though that pedigree does work against him in the meantime and maybe indefinitely.
- Harold Fannin, TE, CLE (6-3, 241)
Once David Njoku walks there will be a real shot for Fannin to earn the starting tight end role in Cleveland. Like Gadsden, Fannin needs to justify his playing time by producing as a pass catcher... but there's reason to think he can pull it off. Fannin was outrageously productive at Bowling Green and if he gets snaps he's going to pile up targets.
- Jordan James, RB, SF (5-10, 205)
Although James lacks the build of a starter and has only average speed (4.55 40), his production at Oregon was convincing and it seems safe to say he has some amount of uncommon ability to dart through traffic. Even if only a complementary runner, James could be useful fantasy asset in the Shanahan offense.
- Tahj Brooks, RB, CIN (5-9, 214)
I'm a big fan of Brooks and was disappointed to see him fall to Cincinnati in the sixth round. It doesn't matter for Brooks' evaluation -- the NFL is plainly awful at evaluating running backs -- but Chase Brown is good too and Samaje Perine is locked in as the RB2 at the moment. Brooks is like a faster C.J. Anderson.
TIER 8
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, LAC (6-1, 190)
Lambert-Smith is a legitimately good sleeper. He's viewed mostly as a slot guy, but Ladd McConkey has had such bad durability issues that the Chargers might have more 'backup slot' reps available than most offenses, and Lambert-Smith's 4.37 speed can definitely play downfield. The fifth-round pick out of Auburn/Penn State probably can't be more than a WR2 in the NFL but to me he has the profile of an eventual top-100 wideout. I wouldn't be surprised if he gained on and overtook Quentin Johnston in the rotation within two years.
- Jordan Watkins, WR, SF (5-11, 196)
To me Watkins is not particularly close to the likes of Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing, but Watkins had clean production at Mississippi and as a fourth-round pick with 4.37 speed he's clearly going to stick around in some capacity.
- Pat Bryant, WR, DEN (6-2, 204)
Bryant's 4.63 speed would be more concerning if he were a downfield-oriented receiver, but that's not Bryant's game. Bryant is more of an intermediate-range technician who gets his targets by being where he's supposed to be and snagging the ball from dangerous places in tight quarters. Bryant has shown he can win without separation, so that he might not separate might prove moot.
- Jarquez Hunter, RB, LAR (5-9, 204)
Kyren Williams is plodding and constantly wastes big-play opportunities, but Hunter is the exact opposite. Hunter runs aggressively almost to the point of recklessness, with his motor running over 100 percent at all times. With 4.44 speed and a hot motor Hunter can make the defense pay the long-distance price for leaving a wide-open gap that Williams would turn into a 10 or 15-yard gain. The problem facing Hunter is the same one facing Blake Corum -- Sean McVay is not concerned with these details and has an incomparable inability to discern running back effect versus running back predictability. McVay appreciates that Williams always is he who is, but that principle is no more enlightened than when McVay refused to bench Sony Michel or Malcolm Brown. Still, Williams is an injury-prone fumbler and Corum has mounting injury concerns of his own. Hunter is the type to make an impression when he gets an opportunity.
- DJ Giddens, RB, IND (6-0, 212)
Giddens has real wheels to work with when he hits full stride (4.43 40), but the former Kansas State star and fifth-round pick has an upright build that visibly lacks anchor, meaning he's vulnerable when running traffic and has to guard himself by running more slowly until he can open up his gait again. I don't see a starter personally, but Giddens was very productive in college.
- Jaydon Blue, RB, DAL (5-9, 196)
Dallas presumably selected Blue in the fifth round to serve as a rotational big-play specialist rather than a starter. Blue has real speed (4.38-second 40) and appears to have a legitimate skill set as a receiver, but as a ballcarrier Blue will probably always be more tantalizing than practical. His stride is unwieldy, perhaps because his eyes/mind/feet aren't all in unison, but in any case he too often looks uncoordinated to me. Blue might need to establish himself as a 50-reception running back to provide conventional fantasy utility.
- Dylan Sampson, RB, CLE (5-8, 200)
Sampson can definitely run with the football and has good speed (4.46 pro day 40), but Sampson won purely with speed at Tennessee and I'm concerned his speed is not enough of a strength to carry him. Sampson is undersized but has not proven himself as viable for passing downs, and undersized rushing specialists have a way of getting phased out. If Sampson develops his skill set as a passing-down back then things could very quickly change, though, even with Quinshon Judkins playing a workhorse role ahead of him.
- Kalel Mullings, RB, TEN (6-2, 226)
Mullings is 'too tall' but he still somehow generates a lot of anchor and breaks down to cut much more easily than most backs at 6-foot-2. Mullings' production at Michigan was good enough for them to get bored with Donovan Edwards, and there might be substantial untapped upside yet. Tony Pollard isn't built to be a workhorse and Tyjae Spears has unique injury concerns.
- Tyler Shough, QB, NO (6-5, 219)
I don't know how to tell anyone how to value a one-year starter at quarterback, but that's what Shough will likely be.
TIER 9
- Tory Horton, WR, SEA (6-3, 195)
I really wanted to rank Horton higher than this after he was so productive at Colorado State and Nevada -- the 4.41-second 40 helped too -- but the short-term opportunity just isn't there in an offense that is at once run-heavy but crowded among its pass catchers. If Horton gets a real shot then I'd like to bet on him, though.
- Tai Felton, WR, MIN (6-1, 183)
Felton's production took a big step forward in 2024, when Maryland granted him more slot reps, so it will be interesting to see whether Minnesota views him as a slot-preferred wideout or one who can play both in the slot and the boundary. The Vikings might see Felton as a swing backup between Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison -- someone who probably won't play much but can step in with minimal difficulties if playing time opens up somewhere.
- Trevor Etienne, RB, CAR (5-9, 198)
Good player, but Etienne's upside is probably that of a sixth-man type -- a running back who plays off the bench, but more than most other runners off the bench. Gio Bernard comes to mind as a comparison.
- Ollie Gordon, RB, MIA (6-1, 226)
It's not that I'm high on Gordon exactly, but I do think he's gotten something of a raw deal this last year. Gordon and Kaleb Johnson basically switched places from the preseason to now, and it always feels weird to me when markets make course-reversing decisions based on samples as little as three or four games. Gordon is not anything special as a prospect, however, and the Dolphins the last two years haven't so much as attempted to build any power-running infrastructure, though maybe Mike McDaniel will start paying attention to that element of the game.
- Gunnar Helm, TE, TEN (6-5, 241)
I think Helm is clearly good -- even before he broke out in 2024 he earned a starter-like workload as a blocking tight end -- so I saw Helm's 2024 pass-catching breakout as the very predictable if not predetermined result of Ja'Tavion Sanders going to the NFL. The problem in the meantime is the Titans have Chigoziem Okonkwo and Josh Whyle on hand at tight end, and neither will be easy to displace, especially in 2025.
- Savion Williams, WR, TCU (6-4, 222)
I keep saying it, but when Williams proponents positively compare him to Cordarrelle Patterson I'm not sure what it says for his upside, though I don't doubt that Matt LaFleur would love to use Williams in a role of exactly 20 snaps per week to infuriate investors of Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs. Williams likely won't prove more than a tantalizing novelty, but at least he is a very good athlete and open-field runner.
- Isaac TeSlaa, WR, DET
I suspect the Lions completely blew it with this pick. I'm only listing TeSlaa this high to acknowledge the trade value as a third-round pick. I think his best-case scenario is one where he makes a name for himself as a decoy and blocker, but TeSlaa's production at Arkansas was well below traditional NFL viability.
- Jaylin Lane, WR, WAS (5-10, 191)
Lane has real wheels to work with (4.34 speed) but his production at Virginia Tech and Memphis implies he'll never be more than a WR4 type in the NFL.
- Konata Mumpfield, WR, LAR (5-11, 186)
Mumpfield might be my favorite fringe wideout coming out of the draft, because the McVay Variable always leaves open a certain unique possibility and Mumpfield just seems like one of those players who has a little something to him, even if it's not conventionally obvious. Mumpfield was such a wily receiver at Akron and Pittsburgh, and his instinctive ability to run right out of a maze could make him useful to McVay.
TIER 10
- Damien Martinez, RB, SEA (6-0, 217)
Martinez can run -- for volume, for power, for big plays -- but there's no evidence of what he can do on passing downs. It's possible both Oregon State and Miami (FL) decided Martinez was a liability on passing downs. If Martinez's passing-down application doesn't get in the way of his rushing ability then he should pop up at some point. Seattle trading Ken Walker or Zach Charbonnet would do a lot to grease the track.
- Kyle Monangai, RB, CHI (5-8, 211)
Depending on how much Ben Johnson hates D'Andre Swift, and depending on whether the Bears add another notable running back between now and the season, Monangai could be surprisingly close to the field. The seventh-round pick out of Rutgers is nothing if not steady -- he has good anchor, good burst, and never fumbles.
- Brashard Smith, RB, KC (5-10, 194)
Perhaps the Chiefs have specific plans for Smith after selecting him in the sixth round out of SMU, but it's also possible that they see Smith as a developmental prospect given that he only began playing running back last year. Smith's speed (4.39 40) and receiver background could pay off if he gets snaps.
- LeQuint Allen, RB, JAC (6-0, 204)
Allen lacks anchor and will likely need to make it in the NFL as a passing-down back. In this one capacity he could prove quite good, though, and if nothing else Allen was a very good starter for Syracuse. Allen might head to the practice squad out of training camp, but if anyone gets hurt the Jaguars will be glad to have him around.
- Phil Mafah, RB, DAL (6-1, 234)
With Mafah you're betting on the premise that there's still room for a LeGarrette Blount type in today's game -- a running back whose brutish strength can be substantial enough to create big plays even with 4.7 speed. Mafah arguably outproduced 2024 fourth-round pick Will Shipley when the two were at Clemson, though Mafah was a rushing-down specialist while Shipley took most of the passing downs.
- Raheim Sanders, RB, LAC (6-0, 217)
I don't know why Sanders wasn't drafted but he should have been. Sanders can catch passes and was productive at both South Carolina and Arkansas. You don't see running backs produce like that in the SEC, run a 4.46 40 at 217 and then go undrafted. Even Knile Davis went in the third round.
- Nick Nash, WR, ATL (6-3, 203)
Nash went undrafted, but he's a slot specialist and the Falcons were feckless enough to give 900+ snaps to *RAY-RAY MCCLOUD* last year. Nash is better, I don't care how confused Zac Robinson might be.
- Dont'e Thornton, WR, LV (6-5, 205)
Thornton's height and speed (4.30 40) make him a unique downfield threat, though it's difficult to tell whether he can be any more than the next MVS. Thornton might be little more than a decoy to the Raiders.
- Tommy Mellott, WR, LV (6-0, 200)
Mellott is a long-shot as a sixth-round pick, though surely you've heard the Julian Edelman comparison by now. Mellott was a quarterback at Montana State but will switch to wideout after logging a 4.42-second pro day 40 and 41-inch vertical.
- Ricky White, WR, SEA (6-1, 184)
White needs to be a Brandon Lloyd-level exception to rule to make a fantasy impact in the NFL, but White has pretty much everything Lloyd did, albeit probably with better hands. White was dominant at UNLV and looked like he was about to be the same at Michigan State before that, but running a 4.61 40 at 184 is never good.
- Andrew Armstrong, WR, MIA (6-4, 202)
Armstrong pretty much went undrafted because he's old for a rookie (turns 25 on Halloween). I'm a full-blown truther for his case -- Armstrong is an above-average athlete who was very productive in college, including much more productive than his Arkansas teammate and third-round Detroit selection Isaac TeSlaa. I think Armstrong sticks around Miami, or pops up somewhere else otherwise.
- Will Howard, QB, PIT (6-4, 236)
Better than Pickett.
TIER 11
- Elijhah Badger, WR, KC (6-1, 200)
Badger went undrafted but he was safely more productive from scrimmage than his Florida teammate Chimere Dike, who was the first selection of the fourth round.
- Tez Johnson, WR, TB (5-10, 154)
On the one hand, playing 154 at 5-foot-10 simply isn't acceptable and it won't work in the NFL. It won't. On the other, Johnson is skilled at wide receiver tasks and if he just went on a pizza-only diet for a couple months this whole issue might resolve itself. Tez, if you're reading this, I can probably give you some pointers on this subject.
- Lan Larison, RB, NE (5-11, 209)
If there's a lesson to Dylan Laube it might be that catching a billion passes at the FCS level does not necessarily make a player a legitimate NFL prospect, but (A) maybe we haven't heard the last of Laube and (B) there's no obvious red flag in Larison's profile. Injuries happen, and Larison looks like a guy who might surprise if he gets a practice-squad callup.
- Montrell Johnson, RB, PHI (5-11, 212)
Johnson likely went undrafted in part due to durability concerns. I almost ranked him higher than this anyway, because Johnson could be something like the next Isiah Pacheco due to his motor and speed (4.41-second 40).
- Donovan Edwards, RB, NYJ (5-11, 205)
Undrafted at running back, I really think Edwards might be worth moving to receiver, but thats a long shot too.
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, WAS (5-10, 206)
Croskey-Merritt runs like he is on fire, which is sometimes helpful and other times less so. Croskey-Merritt's completely unbridled style of running might or might not be a fit for any given offense, but if the Commanders think they'll be able to 'tame' him then it will probably require some time, and it's not clear how much developmental time Croskey-Merritt might have at 24 years old. He has no history of catching passes and his 40 time (4.47 pro day) arguably wasn't good enough to be worth the trouble.
TIER 12
- Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, CAR (5-8, 174)
The Panthers presumably selected Horn in the sixth round with the hope that he'd claim a depth slot role while becoming Carolina's primary returner. I'm skeptical he ever plays more than 500 snaps in a season.
- Jacolby George, WR, CAR (5-11, 172)
Undrafted out of Miami (FL), George very likely won't play a big snap count in the NFL even if he sticks around, but there is from-scrimmage ability here. George was hyper-productive on a per-target basis in college, even while competing with at least three other NFL prospects (Elijah Arroyo, Xavier Restrepo, Sam Brown).
- LaJohntay Wester, WR, BAL (5-10, 163)
Wester is almost certainly too small to play outside of hurryup drives or very obvious passing situations, but he was quite productive at both Florida Atlantic and Colorado. It's still odd to me that Baltimore selected him in the sixth round, but if he sticks something worthwhile could happen.
- Xavier Restrepo, WR, TEN (5-10, 202)
If it's possible for a wideout with a 4.9 40 to produce in the NFL then Restrepo is probably the best case study we're ever going to get. The skill level is very high, so for Restrepo to go undrafted shows the NFL concluded his lack of speed is a true, potentially deal-breaking concern. If by some miracle Restrepo can stick then he could prove fairly active with Tennessee, who have no obvious slot receiver.
- Arian Smith, WR, NYJ (6-0, 179)
All speed and with very little wideout skill, Smith will likely be a distance-running decoy for his NFL career even as a fourth-round pick.
- Chimere Dike, WR, TEN (6-1, 196)
While Dike could eventually justify his fourth-round investment for the Titans, he never turned his otherwise excellent athleticism into reliable production in college, making it likely that Dike will be a decoy who clears out space for other route runners, including fellow rookie fourth-round pick Elic Ayomanor.
- Dominic Lovett, WR, DET (5-10, 185)
Lovett probably can't block or catch in traffic the way the Lions normally demand, so I'm not sure why they selected him in the seventh round. Lovett has speed (4.40 40) and was once a very promising true sophomore at Missouri, but I feel like his delicate game won't fit in Detroit. Maybe elsewhere.
- Isaiah Neyor, WR, SF (6-4, 218)
Undrafted out of Nebraska and Wyoming, Neyor is probably a Stephen Hill type, which is at least to say he's a very big, very athletic (4.40 40) wideout who can strike deep but maybe not anywhere else.
- Riley Leonard, QB, IND (6-4, 216)
Leonard is probably not an NFL-level passer but he'll run through any number of head collisions and it's not like Daniel Jones can play. Leonard starting games in 2025 shouldn't be that shocking if it were to happen.
- Dillon Gabriel, QB, CLE (5-11, 205)
I don't understand why the Browns selected Gabriel in the third round, but even if he's a bad quarterback, most quarterbacks of any vague draft recognition end up receiving starting consideration at some point. The problem is it's usually on tanking teams or teams otherwise in crisis. Gabriel being a long-term starter seems very unlikely.
- Quinn Ewers, QB, MIA (6-2, 214)
One of the biggest five-star recruits of recent memory, Ewers probably isn't the next Brock Purdy but at least he'll be a better seventh-round pick than Skylar Thompson was.
- Shedeur Sanders, QB, CLE (6-2, 212)
I really didn't like Sanders as a prospect even before all the drama started. It's difficult for me to be objective about him. I think if you acquire any Sanders shares you should try to sell them pretty much immediately, though I guess the price has dropped since the draft.
TIER 13
- Marcus Yarns, RB, NO (5-11, 193)
Undrafted out of Delaware and light at 193 pounds, Yarns will need some luck to see playing time and even then he'll need strong pass-catching production to offset a likely hard volume ceiling.
- Kaden Prather, WR, BUF (6-4, 204)
This seventh-round pick is all tools, no skill, and the tools aren't even that good.
- Mitchell Evans, TE, CAR (6-5, 258)
Good fifth-round pick for Carolina and a potential future starter, though I don't see that occurring at the expense of Ja'Tavion Sanders.